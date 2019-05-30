Police increase security for Paul McCartney concert, other events Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- Downtown Greenville will be abuzz with events tonight.

Paul McCartney will perform at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Thousands of concert goers are expected for the event, which starts at 8 p.m.

Other events tonight include Downtown Alive and a Greenville Drive game.

Greenville police will be out to help with crowds and traffic.

The department warned drivers to be careful and expect delays in a creative Facebook post: