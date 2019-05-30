Police increase security for Paul McCartney concert, other events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- Downtown Greenville will be abuzz with events tonight.
Paul McCartney will perform at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Thousands of concert goers are expected for the event, which starts at 8 p.m.
Other events tonight include Downtown Alive and a Greenville Drive game.
Greenville police will be out to help with crowds and traffic.
The department warned drivers to be careful and expect delays in a creative Facebook post:
“MAYBE I’M AMAZED” HOW BUSY THURSDAY WILL BE
It’s going to be a very busy Thursday. Some might call it “A Hard Day’s Night” tomorrow in Greenville.
Between the sold-out Paul McCartney show, the Drive game, and Downtown Alive, GPD reminds drivers to plan for delays around “The Long and Winding Road,” to Main Street.
Our officers will be positioned around the city to help with traffic that can make all of us, “Twist and Shout.”
We ask that drivers, “Slow Down,” and pay extra close attention to the drivers and pedestrians around you.
Also, GPD officers will be out to help with the crowds.
Just a reminder, we are here to Help! If you see something suspicious, don’t “Let it Be,” let us know about it.
Let’s all “Come Together,” and enjoy downtown safely."