SUV hits stroller in downtown Greenville, police looking to ID driver

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a stroller carrying children was struck in downtown Greenville on Wednesday.

Greenville Police say at 1:38 p.m., a white SUV struck a stroller carrying two small children as it was being pushed through a crosswalk on North Main St. The children are unharmed, according to police.

The SUV turned left from Gallivan St., struck the stroller, and then continued at high speed southbound on North Main St. towards downtown, police said.

The driver is described as a white female approximately 60-70 years old with a short “bob” haircut and large sunglasses.

Anyone with information to help identify the driver is asked to contact Greenville Police at 864-271-5333.