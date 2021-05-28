Police investigate Asheville shooting on Atkinson St. that injured man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been injured after a shooting in Asheville Friday.

The incident happened on Atkinson Street at about 4:50 a.m., according to Asheville Police. A man sustained on-life threatening injuries. Bullet holes were located in two apartments, where police say multiple people were asleep inside.

A vehicle had also been hit with gunfire. A total of 24 shell casings were located outside of the apartment.

Detectives are investigating this shooting, but are asking the public for help. To anonymously share information, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.

You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.