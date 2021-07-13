Police investigate deadly drive-by shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Asheville Monday night.

The incident happened outside a business on Biltmore Avenue at about 10:45 p.m., according to Asheville Police.

Police say the man was shot multiple times and died at the scene before officers arrived.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are investigating, but are asking the public for help. If you would like to anonymously share information, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.

You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.