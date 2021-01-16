Police investigate deadly fight in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a deadly fight that happened in Spartanburg overnight.

Police responded Friday at about 8:50 p.m. to 688 Asheville Highway in reference to a fight with weapons. When officers arrived, they located a male victim inside the home unresponsive.

He appeared to have trauma to his face, head and torso, police said. They say it is unclear how the victim sustained his injuries and he died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Police said all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates.