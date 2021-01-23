Police investigate deadly shooting in Laurens overnight

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Laurens overnight.

Laurens Police responded to Spring Street at about 9 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They found one person with injuries who was transported to the hospital. That person later died, according to the Laurens County Coroner.

Their identity has not yet been released.

Police do not have any information on a suspect(s) at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 62-CRIME.

SLED and Laurens Police are investigating.