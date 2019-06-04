Police investigate deadly shooting of Greenwood man

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A man has died after an early-morning shooting in Greenwood.

The coroner identified the victim as Zykevious Ramsey, 22, of Moseley Road in Greenwood.

Jonathan Link /PIO Greenwood Police Department says, “When they arrived they located a male victim he was seated on the steps outside of an apartment and he was suffering from what appeared to be a gun shot wound to the head.”

Ramsey was shot at Thornbrook Court and died from his injuries at Self-Regional Healthcare, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said in a news release.

Jonathan Link, public information officer with Greenwood Police Department, said the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday and says, “it’s very early in the investigation so it’s hard to nail definitively what that is there may have been some drugs involved it looks like but we’re not 100% certain at this time”

Police found Ramsey with a single gunshot wound to his head, Link said.

Ramsey was taken to the hospital where the coroner said he died later Tuesday morning.

Link said detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to develop leads.

As for recent shootings in the area…the police department says they cannot pin-point a specific reason, but say parents need to get involved in their children’s lives.

Officer Link says, “it all starts at home when people don’t help their children learn to cope with frustrations and anger and things like that early on this is the sort of outcome that we see from that.”

No suspects have been named at this time.

Ramsey’s death remains under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled.

