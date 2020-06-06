Police investigate deadly shooting on Meadow St. in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, their office responded to 859 Meadow Street in reference to a shooting fatality at about 1 a.m.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

That person has been identified as 30-year-old Brandon Derrel Moton, of Greenwood.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing by Greenwood Police. We’ll update this story as we learn more.