Police investigate deadly shooting on Meadow St. in Greenwood

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, their office responded to 859 Meadow Street in reference to a shooting fatality at about 1 a.m.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

That person has been identified as 30-year-old Brandon Derrel Moton, of Greenwood.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing by Greenwood Police. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories