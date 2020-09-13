Police investigate early- morning shots fired call at Greenville business

Police are investigating after shots were fired at Ink and Ivy in downtown Greenville early Sunday morning. (Photo: Doug Thomas)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after shots were fired at a business in downtown Greenville early Sunday morning.

Greenville Police responded to Ink N Ivy on East Coffee Street in reference to a shots fired call at about 3:18 a.m.

Pictures show windows at the restaurant were struck in the incident.

The business was closed and unoccupied when the incident happened, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on possible suspects.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

