ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a shooting Wednesday night in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Southern Street around 11:36 p.m. to reports of a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot several times.

He died at the scene.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Mackenzie McCord Strictland.

Officers are investigating the murder at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP2APD to 847411.