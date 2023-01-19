ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a shooting Wednesday night in Asheville.
The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Southern Street around 11:36 p.m. to reports of a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot several times.
He died at the scene.
Police identified the man as 27-year-old Mackenzie McCord Strictland.
Officers are investigating the murder at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact APD at (828) 252-1110.
Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP2APD to 847411.