NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a mattress shop in North Charleston on Thursday morning after an apparent armed robbery.

A spokesman for NCPD, Harve Jacobs, told News 2 they received a call about a medical emergency at the Mattress Deals shortly after 10:00 a.m. He said the man was deceased when they arrived. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the store.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as Richard Rivera (45) of Puerto Rico. The cause of death was identified as a gunshot wound.

NCPD released the following video of the suspect fleeing from the store, as well as photos of him inside.

Via NCPD

A woman who works in the shopping center told News 2 she saw a suspicious man walk into the mattress store just before 10 am. She said he had a mask pulled over his face and she could only see his eyes.

Employees at nearby businesses said they felt unsafe.

“I just came to work like any other day and it was terrifying, you know. I came in and they told me there’s been a homicide investigation. Honestly, I just wanted to go home,” said Noah Bonneau.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact NCPD at (843) 740-2866. Tips can also be texted to (843) 607-2076.