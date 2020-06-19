Police investigate murder of man in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Forest City Police are investigating a murder that they say happened in February.

They are seeking information on the person/persons involved in the murder of Denzel Wright.

Wright was killed Feb. 20 at 145 Greenfield Drive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Josh McCraw at the Forest City Police Department at (828-245-5555).

Information can be provided anonymously by calling CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-TIPS (8477), Text TIP RUTHERFORDCO followed by your message, to 888777, or Submit an anonymous web tip.