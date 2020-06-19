Live Now
Carolina’s Family at 4PM

Police investigate murder of man in Forest City

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene generic body found forensics investigation

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Forest City Police are investigating a murder that they say happened in February.

They are seeking information on the person/persons involved in the murder of Denzel Wright. 

Wright was killed Feb. 20 at 145 Greenfield Drive, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Josh McCraw at the Forest City Police Department at (828-245-5555). 

Information can be provided anonymously by calling CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-TIPS (8477), Text TIP RUTHERFORDCO followed by your message, to 888777, or Submit an anonymous web tip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories