ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night in Anderson.

The Anderson Police Department said they responded to West Fredericks Street and Woodcrest Drive around 11:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim.

Investigators said they are interviewing witnesses along with searching the area.

The incident report has pending offenses of homicide and aggravated assault.

Officers said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with security footage or information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1(888) CRIME-SC.