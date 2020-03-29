1  of  29
Closings and Delays
Police investigate shooting in Greenville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that they say left one man hospitalized Saturday night.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, dispatchers arrived to 5 Scott Street in Greenville in response to a 9-1-1 hang-up call at 8:29 p.m. Saturday evening.

When deputies arrived on scene they were informed an adult male had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle following the incident.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

