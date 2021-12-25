Police investigate shooting in West Pelzer, 1 injured

WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in West Pelzer are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man injured.

According to the West Pelzer Police Chief, a call came in at 4 p.m. for shots fired at a home on Holiday Street.

When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anderson County Deputies assisted. West Pelzer Police are investigating and we will keep you updated as information becomes available.

