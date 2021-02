EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Easley on Friday.

The incident happened on Davis St., according to Easley Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting and found a man with a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital.

Police say at this time, suspect information is limited and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Easley Police at 864-859-4025.