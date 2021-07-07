Police investigate shooting that injured one on Airport Rd. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Asheville that injured one person Wednesday morning.

An argument in the parking lot of a crowded business on 60 Airport Road ended in a shooting at about 8 a.m., according to Asheville Police. This is a Walmart shopping center.

The victim was shot once in the upper leg and was taken to the hospital with critical, non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived, police said.

Detectives located one shell casing and one bullet in the parking lot.

Anyone who would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.