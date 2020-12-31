Police investigate shots fired at Asheville Mall, no injuries reported

AHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting at Asheville Mall that resulted in no injuries on Thursday.

According to Asheville Police, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Asheville Mall on South Tunnel Rd. at about 4 p.m. They say shots were fired in the backside of the parking lot.

Nobody was injured, but four vehicles were damaged as a result, police said. The glass of the back mall entrance was also broken as a result of the fired shots.

One person has been detained by police and the investigation remains ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

