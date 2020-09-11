Police investigating after 2 shot at apartment complex in Greer

by: WSPA Staff

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials are investigating after two people were shot an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to a police department news, two people were shot at Drummond Village Apartments, located at 801 S. Main St. in Greer.

Police said “a large party of people were present during the time of this incident and the PD is looking to partner with this community to identify the shooter(s).”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 864-968-7018 or email bprino@cityofgreer.org.

