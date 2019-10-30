Police investigating after girl approached outside Spartanburg grocery store

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating after a mother reported her daughter was approached by men outside a Spartanburg grocery store.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Publix on East Main Street.

Spartanburg Police Department said in a release that a woman stated her 14-year-old daughter was approached by two middle-aged men while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say the men asked the teen to roll down the window or get out of the car. Instead, the teen FaceTimed her mom who was inside the grocery store. Police say the men took off running from the vehicle towards East Main Street.

The men were described as white with dark, shaggy hair and medium length beards. One was wearing a bright beanie, while the other wore a long-sleeved black shirt and beige overalls.

Police say there has been more panhandling in the area in recent months. While no crime occurred, police say they’re looking into the incident.

The incident was reported by a woman who warned others in a social media post that’s been shared more than 1,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

Marretta Baty said in a Facebook post that she was inside the grocery store when her daughter FaceTimed her “screaming telling me men were trying to get into the car. She turned the camera towards them and I could see one of them beating on the window.”

Baty wrote that she’s glad the doors were locked and that her daughter won’t sit in the car alone. “…This was the scariest thing ever!”

Oh my! I’m still physically shaking from the event that just unfolded. Jenna and I went to Publix on E. Main St. I was… Posted by Marretta Baty on Tuesday, October 29, 2019



