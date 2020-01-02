Police investigating armed robberies at Cedar Springs Crossing plaza in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Spartanburg Police have been investigating two armed robberies at the Cedar Springs Crossing shopping plaza on Southport Road.

Police said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to an armed robbery and reported sexual assault at Domino’s Pizza.

According to a release, the second incident happened at Advanced Auto Parts shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said a man entered the auto parts store with a gun and forced employees to hand over an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and the store’s safe.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video and will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.