Police investigating armed robbery at Verizon in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Hendersonville Police Department officials confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an area business Monday morning.
According to a police, the armed robbery involving three armed men happened at Verizon Wireless, located at 1602 4 Seasons Blvd., at around 9:30 a.m.
Police said no one was injured during the robbery.
This is a developing story.
