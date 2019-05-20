News

Police investigating armed robbery at Verizon in Hendersonville

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 01:41 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 02:01 PM EDT

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Hendersonville Police Department officials confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an area business Monday morning.

According to a police, the armed robbery involving three armed men happened at Verizon Wireless, located at 1602 4 Seasons Blvd., at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

This is a developing story.

