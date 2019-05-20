Police investigating armed robbery at Verizon in Hendersonville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Hendersonville Police Department officials confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an area business Monday morning.

According to a police, the armed robbery involving three armed men happened at Verizon Wireless, located at 1602 4 Seasons Blvd., at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

This is a developing story.