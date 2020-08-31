Police investigating armed robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two people have been identified as persons of interest following an armed robbery last week.

According to a news release, officers responded to Windswept Drive at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 after a victim reported an armed robbery.

The suspects in the robbery reportedly hit the victim in the head with a gun, stole personal items and then left in a vehicle before police arrived.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have identified two persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.