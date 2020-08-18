Police investigating carjacking on Onteora Blvd in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in investigating a carjacking case that happened Monday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a robbery and carjacking on Onteora Boulevard at around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, officers found that a man had been confronted by two suspects while stopped at a stop sign nearby

According to the release, the victim told officers that one suspect told him he had a firearm and the other suspect said he had a Taser-type weapon.

Both men reportedly assaulted the man, who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The victim was also forced from his vehicle, and the suspect then drove away in the vehicle before police arrived on-scene.

Officers later located the victim’s vehicle on Swannanoa River Road and one of the suspects nearby.

The suspect was identified as Jamal Semaj Farrington, 26, of Buncombe County.

Farrington was charged with common law robbery and assault and was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $25,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.