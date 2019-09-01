Police investigating deadly shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday morning.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to Hillcrest Apartments regarding a possible shooting.

Officers found 36 year-old Leon Bernard White, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound outside of Building 13, police said.

White was transported to Mission Hospital where he died, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.

Callers may remain anonymous with both numbers.