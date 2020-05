GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after police responded to a shots fired call in Greenville Sunday night, police officials said.

Lieutenant Alia Paramore of the Greenville Police Department told 7 News that officers responded to a shots fired call at Alameda Street Sunday evening.

Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill is on the scene and confirmed one person is dead.

7 News has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.