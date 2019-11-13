Police investigating death on 17th Street in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials said a death investigation is underway after a person was found dead on 17th Street in Greer Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to Veterans Park, located at 50 17th St. at around 1:10 p.m. for a welfare check on a person at that location.

When they arrived on-scene, they found the person to be deceased.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.