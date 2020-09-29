Police investigating reports of gunshots on Granada St. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after gunshots were reported in west Asheville Monday night.

According to a news release from the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Granada Street at around 8:40 p.m. in regard to the reports and when they arrived on-scene, they found multiple shell casings and found two vehicles with bullet holes.

Police said no one has reported any injuries following the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.