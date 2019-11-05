Police investigating robbery at KFC in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have been investigating Monday night after a man robbed a KFC in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, a man with a mask went through the KFC drive thru on Highway 28 Bypass just after 8 p.m. and demanded money. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said they have been interviewing employees and witnesses.

Officers did not have any details about the man or the suspect vehicle.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.