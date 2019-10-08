Police investigating sexual assault reported in Clemson library

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Clemson University Police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported on campus at Clemson University. The incident reportedly occurred in a bathroom on the third floor of the Cooper Library Thursday night between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m.

“There’s like a lot of people on the third floor, so that’s like very surprising,” said Clemson University freshman Daniel Scarnavack.

The bathrooms on that floor are located in a small room with a few study tables and just steps away from the floor’s main large study room.

Clemson University freshman Nyla McCranie said she uses that restroom when she studies at the library.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I feel as comfortable coming as late at night anymore,” McCranie said.

Clemson University Police received the report early Sunday morning, according to Philip Sikes, who is the communications director for the university’s division of student affairs. By Sunday afternoon, the university had alerted students of the report by email and text.

“We just want everyone to be aware that CUPD is conducting its due diligence to resolve this matter as quickly as possible and get to the sexual assault perpetrator,” Sikes said.

Sikes said there are more than 600 security cameras on campus, and investigators are reviewing footage from the Cooper Library. He also said investigators have swept the area for potential clues and interviewed people who may have been in the area that Thursday night. More uniformed officers have also been patrolling the inside and outside the library, according to Sikes.

The university initially said a suspect was wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt, and a blazer, but because of “conflicting information,” they have retracted that description. There is now no suspect description available.

Clemson University offers resources for sexual assault survivors. You can view more information on that here.