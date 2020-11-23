Police investigating shooting incident in Shiloh community in south Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said an investigation is underway after a shooting incident Friday in the Shiloh community of south Asheville.

According to a news release, officers were called to the Shiloh community following reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shots were fired between two vehicles across a four to five block area of the neighborhood.

Police said over 10 shell casings were found and no one was reportedly injured during the shooting incident.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.

