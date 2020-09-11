Police investigating shooting incident on Walton St. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to a Walton Street at around 1:45 p.m. after a report of multiple gun shots.

When they arrived on-scene, officers found over 30 shell casings from two different guns and one vehicle with six bullet holes.

Police said no injuries were reported following the shooting incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.