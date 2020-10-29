Police investigating shooting on Bingham Rd in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said an investigation is underway after a shooting in west Asheville.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex on Bingham Road at around 5 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they found three vehicles had been bit by .223 caliber rifle gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting, and witnesses reported that a small, white four-door vehicle with one door painted black left the scene immediately following the gunfire.

Criminal Investigations Section detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.

