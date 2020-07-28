Police investigating shooting on Druid Drive in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are investigating shooting that happened in west Asheville Monday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into a home on Druid Drive at around 11 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, officers found nine rounds had hit the home that had been fired upon from the street.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but neither were injured.

According to the release, detectives are working leads in this case and its possible connection to an incident that happened earlier in an unincorporated part of Buncombe County. That incident is being investigated by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call 828-252-1110.