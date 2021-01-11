Police investigating stabbing incident on Livingston St. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are investigating a stabbing that reportedly happened on Livingston Street at midnight Monday.

According to a news release, officers were called to Mission Hospital in regard to a person who came to their emergency room with a stab wound.

An investigation revealed that the victim was walking along Livingston Street when they were confronted by two men. One of the men was armed with a knife.

During the incident the victim was cut several times and received non life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects were described as being in their 20s, wearing all black clothing and had their faces covered with masks.

They were last seen on Livingston Street near the intersection of Erskine Street.

The stabbing incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.