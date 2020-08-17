Police investigating stabbing on Bartlett St in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to a stabbing on Bartlett Street at around 2:50 a.m. and found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was then taken to Mission Hospital, where he was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

During an investigation, officers determine that a fight occurred between a group of people near the bus stop at the corner of Bartlett Street and Ora Street.

The Criminal Investigations Section is investigating the case and one person of interest has been identified.

According to the release, detectives are working to identify other people involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.

