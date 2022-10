GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby alligator was found Thursday in Greenville County.

Greenville Police Officer Hamilton responded to a report of a baby alligator on Palm Street.

The officer located the animal and was able to rescue it.

The baby alligator was delivered to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to be relocated.

The police department said, “Every day really is unpredictable in this profession.”