Police looking for people near shooting in Greenwood Mall

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) - Greenwood Police are asking for information on people who may have been near the shooting in Greenwood Mall.

Police say a picture inside the mall appears to show a family with 3 small kids stopping at the benches near Michael's craft store and Belk near the time the shooting happened.

They say the family was in the shooter's line of fire.

If you or someone you know was in that area at the time of this shooting, you are urged to contact Lt. Mike Dixon at (864) 554-7404.