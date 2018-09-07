News

Police looking for people near shooting in Greenwood Mall

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 02:43 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 02:43 PM EDT

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) - Greenwood Police are asking for information on people who may have been near the shooting in Greenwood Mall.

READ: 6th suspect arrested in Greenwood Mall shooting

Police say a picture inside the mall appears to show a family with 3 small kids stopping at the benches near Michael's craft store and Belk near the time the shooting happened.

They say the family was in the shooter's line of fire.

If you or someone you know was in that area at the time of this shooting, you are urged to contact Lt. Mike Dixon at (864) 554-7404.

