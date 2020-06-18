Police: Man arrested in Florida for shooting 8 at Texas bar

This undated photo provided by Miami Dade County Department of Corrections show Jenelius Crew. Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested Crew, charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people. San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested Crew Thursday, June 18, 2020, as he left a hotel in Miami. The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar. Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated. (Miami Dade County Department of Corrections via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people.

San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Jenelius Crew Thursday morning as he left a hotel in Miami.

Police say detectives obtained warrants for his arrest Wednesday on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar.

Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated.