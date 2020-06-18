Police: Man arrested in Florida for shooting 8 at Texas bar

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by Miami Dade County Department of Corrections show Jenelius Crew. Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested Crew, charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people. San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested Crew Thursday, June 18, 2020, as he left a hotel in Miami. The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar. Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated. (Miami Dade County Department of Corrections via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people.

San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Jenelius Crew Thursday morning as he left a hotel in Miami.

Police say detectives obtained warrants for his arrest Wednesday on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar.

Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories