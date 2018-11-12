News

Police: Man broke into home, got in bed naked with residents

Nov 12, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man is accused of breaking into an Augusta home, rummaging around and then jumping naked into bed with two residents.

News outlets report 29-year-old Christopher Lindner has been arrested on charges including criminal trespassing. A Columbia County Sheriff's Office's report says he broke in last week and jumped into bed with the couple, who was watching television.

It says they fled the home with Lindner in pursuit. It says responding deputies found Lindner lying in a roadway and he fled. Authorities approached again, and an aggressive Lindner was pepper-sprayed to no effect. Lindner then tried to enter a law enforcement vehicle, was hit was a metal baton and arrested.

The report says Lindner admitted to being on methamphetamines. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Video Center