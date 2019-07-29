Police: Man hurt in shooting outside synagogue near Miami

by: Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) – Police say someone got out of a car and opened fire on a 58-year-old man who was approaching a synagogue near Miami.

Miami-Dade police detective Alvaro Zabaleta tells news outlets someone got out of a black Chevrolet Impala around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and shot the man multiple times in the legs as he neared the front door of the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple. The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

WSVN reports the car had circled the temple several times as the victim walked toward the building. WPLG reports a volunteer with Hatzolah, which is a non-profit emergency medical service organization that services Jewish communities, was at the synagogue and helped the victim.

Police are investigating.

