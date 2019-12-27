Police: Man shot in head during drive-by shooting at Greenwood home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police responded Friday morning after a man was shot in the head.

Police officers responded at about 6:20 a.m. to a home on Gage Street. When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot while in his home during an apparent drive-by shooting, according to police.

Police said the man was flown to a hospital in Greenville for his injuries. Police did not have any information about his condition.

About an hour after police responded to the shooting on Gage Street, they received another call at approximately 7:18 a.m. about a drive-by at a a house on Brannon Street.

Police said no injuries were reported from that shooting.

Officers said they “strongly suspect” these shootings are connected to the shooting at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve. Police will continue to investigate all three shootings.

Anyone with information about the shootings should contact the police department.

