Police: Man using racist slurs killed in Waffle House fight

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Waffle House_204457

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man was shot to death at a Waffle House after calling other patrons racist slurs and starting a fight.

The GBI says Butts County deputies responded Halloween night to three 911 calls that were minutes apart. The first reported an angry customer, the second reported a fight and a third reported shots had been fired.

Responding deputies found 27-year-old Nicholas Phinazee Bryan mortally wounded. An investigation determined that Bryan “was using racial slurs” toward 36-year-old Robert Lewis Henderson Jr. and 39-year-old Antonio DeMarty Evans. Waffle House staff told Bryan to leave. Then their argument became physical. Police say Henderson fired a single shot at Bryan, who later died at a hospital.

The GBI statement does not say whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar