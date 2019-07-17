Police: Man wanted in Spartanburg shoots self as marshals try to arrest him

by: The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in South Carolina has died after he apparently shot himself during a standoff with authorities in Alabama.

Al.com reports the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to take the 56-year-old suspect into custody in unincorporated Fosters, Alabama, shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Marshals breached the residence’s door and, as they entered, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge says the man fired toward the entry team. As the marshals retreated, the suspect fired another round from a window.

The news site reports the unidentified man barricaded himself inside for several hours before shooting himself around 11:30 a.m.

LaBarge says the man was wanted in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, on a state warrant for harassing communications. He also faced additional warrants for burglary and property damage.

