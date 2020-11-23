Police monitoring key intersections in Greenville in anticipation of heavy holiday shopping traffic

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials announced they will be taking certain measures this weekend, in anticipation of heavy holiday shopping traffic along Woodruff Road.

Starting Friday and throughout the weekend, officers will be monitoring intersections along Woodruff Road for traffic concerns and will be “maintaining high visibility in other popular retail districts.

“A series of electronic message boards will be located on Roper Mountain Road, Woodruff Road and Verdae Boulevard, alerting drivers of heavy traffic, reminding them not to block intersections and directing them to Parallel Parkway,” according to a police news release. “Drivers are encouraged to use Parallel Parkway, which runs from Verdae Boulevard to Woodruff Industrial Lane, as an alternative to Woodruff Road. Parallel Parkway’s three roundabouts prevent vehicle back-ups and with no driveway cuts, Parallel Parkway allows traffic to flow freely by eliminating turns off of and onto the roadway. Parallel Parkway also intersects with Green Heron Road and Ketron Court, allowing motorists to access major shopping destinations along Woodruff Road.”

According to the release, the city has also replaced the temporary barricades typically installed on Woodruff Industrial Lane with a permanent concrete median to prevent left turns and cross-traffic between the Target and Academy Sports shopping centers.

The police department is also implementing temporary traffic measures in downtown Greenville.

“Directional lane closures will be in place at the intersections listed below on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. When the TD Saturday Market – Holiday Series ends, Saturday hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” according to the release.

North Main at Beattie – southbound lane of North Main closed

North Main at North – southbound lane of North Main closed

Main at Washington – southbound and northbound lanes of Main closed

South Main at Broad – northbound lane of South Main closed

Police are asking drivers to be patient and follow the following tips: