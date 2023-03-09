Police need help identifying this vehicle, which was involved in a hit and run crash. (Source: City of Simpsonville)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help identifying a vehicle that was involved in and hit and run that left a woman injured Wednesday evening in Simpsonville.

According to the City of Simpsonville, the crash happened at 7:36 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Road and Grandview Drive.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, officers learned the vehicle nor the driver stayed at the scene.

Officers looked at recorded video footage and believe the suspect vehicle is a blue or green mid-sized SUV that was traveling south on Grandview Drive and turning onto Fairview Road.

Police said the vehicle should have driver-side front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536.