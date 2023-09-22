MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a cold case from 2020.

We previously reported Alex Andrea Liddy was found deceased in her apartment at 10 Moore Street in Mauldin on Feb. 11, 2020.

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said when she arrived on the scene to investigate, she found the circumstances of Liddy’s death suspicious.

“She was in a bathtub, nearly nude, with underwear and a sock on and had obvious trauma to her body,” Cason said.

Police said any information regarding Liddy’s whereabouts during the time of Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020, could be helpful in the search for answers.

If you have any information about Liddy’s whereabouts or death you are asked to contact Detective J Willson at 864-289-8983 (office), 864-775-9087 (cell). Police said if you would like to remain anonymous, that request will be respected.