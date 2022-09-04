GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers did not find evidence of a shooting after a concert Saturday night held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Lil Baby & Friends concert was held at the arena.

Police said after the concert, multiple people were running and stating that shots were being fired.

Officers working during the event investigated the allegations and found no evidence of a shooting.

Police also mentioned that they did not hear any gunshots at the arena.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena released the following statement:

Law enforcement, including off-duty officers providing security at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, responded to a report of gunshots at the conclusion of last night’s Lil Baby concert and found no active shooter or evidence that shots had been fired. No significant injuries were reported.

The Arena management thanks local law enforcement for its rapid response to ensure everyone was safe, and the Arena staff for helping quickly resolve the incident.