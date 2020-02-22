Police officers in Gaffney to get pay raise, housing stipend

1  of  72
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 Anderson County DSN Board ADP Any Lab Test Now - Greenville Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Brookwood Preschool Academy Buncombe County Schools Burke County Schools Calhoun Falls Charter School Charles Lea Center Clemson Episcopal Day School Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Foothills Nephrology Fruitland Baptist Bible College GMH Services Graham County Schools Greenwood Co. District 52 Harmony House Childcare Development Center Haywood County Schools Henderson County Schools His Kids East Flat Rock Jackson County Schools Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc. La Petite Academy Lake Lure Classical Academy Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC McDowell County Transit Mitchell County Schools Montessori Academy - Spartanburg Montessori School of Anderson Montessori West Mside Weekday Preschool New Day Clubhouse New Horizon Family Dental Care Oakbrook Preparatory School Oconee County Courthouse Oconee County Government Offices Pelham Vision Center Pickens County Schools Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Co School Districts Spartanburg Co. District 3 Springs Christian Day School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Marys Catholic School St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul UMC Preschool Swenson & Associates Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Diamond Child Development Center The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Prass Company Real Estate Transylvania County Schools Trinity Childrens Center Trinity Preschool Tyger River Children's Center Union County Council on Aging Upstate Montessori Academy US Renal Care/Dialysis - Lyman West Anderson Church of God Westside Dermatology Wilkins Opticians

Police officers in Gaffney to get pay raise, housing stipend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Good news for the lowest-paid police officers in Gaffney: thanks to a unanimous vote by the Gaffney City Council, several officers will be getting a raise.

7 News spoke with the department about what this means and learned what the community thinks about it.

“You hear it every day. Police officer stops at a stop sign or a red light and somebody ambushes them, shoots him and kills him for no reason,” Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said.

Chief Skinner says it takes a lot to be a cop.

“It’s just about a fight every time they have to arrest somebody. There’s no respect for officers,” Skinner said. “When you get out with somebody, you better be prepared to defend yourself.”

So, when he heard members of his team would soon be getting a raise, he was thrilled; and so were those the officers work to serve and protect.

“For what they deal with–even with the pay raise–I believe they’re still significantly underpaid,” Zachary Sampson said. “They’re a fantastic group of men and women who risk their lives.”

The raise will be for certified class-one patrol officers. Those whose salary was just over $15 an hour will now be close to $17 an hour.

Chief Skinner said some could see about $3,000 more a year.

“If you’re getting paid more, your morale is going to be higher,” Sampson said. “You’re going to be more excited to go to work.”

The department is hoping the raise will help them recruit and keep officers in Gaffney.

“Because the pay is so low, they move out of town,” Sampson said. “They go to Greenville, they go to Rock Hill, they go where they know they can be paid more money.”

In fact, there’s an incentive for officers who choose to live within the city limits. They will get a $200 housing stipend each month and will get to drive their patrol cars to run errands, shop, and dine in Gaffney.

Many believe the larger presence of officers in the city will help to deter crime.

“A police car sitting in a driveway in your neighborhood is a good thing,” Chief Skinner said. “If you see a police car at Walmart or the yellow mall and you were going to shoplift, you probably won’t do it.”

At least 15 officers at the department will see a change in their next paycheck as that pay raise will go into effect in just two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store