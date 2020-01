ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are on scene of a shooting incident at an Asheville apartment complex and one person has been injured.

Asheville Police say they responded to a “gun discharge” on Wednesday night at Pisgah View Apartments.

One person has been transported to Mission Hospital following the incident, police say.

A person of interest has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

